After two people divorce, extended members are still ‘family’

Q. My fiancé has a 2-year-old son and, because of alternate work schedules, the child spends the days with my fiance and then nights with his mother. His ex-wife uses his mother as the main babysitter, even asking grandma to watch the child at her house because she is now attending law school and won’t be home until after bedtime.

Is it wrong of me to think that my fiancé’s ex should find her own support system? I mean, grandma is my fiancé’s mother, not hers. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. Grandma IS her support system. It’s not your side, my side, your support system, my support system. These parents are co-parenting the same child. Dad’s support system is in place and it’s working. Thank goodness Mom, Dad and Grandma get that and put the child first (Good Ex-etiquette for Parents Rule No. 1).

As the new kid in town, it may be difficult to understand, but extended family often remains “family” even after divorce. The problem here is that you are the new partner, and it probably feels foreign to you for Dad’s side of the family to openly interact with the ex.

Just remember that the common denominator is the child. The more consistent parents can be with their parenting after divorce, the better it is for the children. That means if everyone still gets along, these parents are doing exactly what they should do by allowing Grandma to stay active in their child’s life.