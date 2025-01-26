Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopJanuary 26, 2025

After two people divorce, extended members are still ‘family’

Commentary by Jann Blackstone
Extended family often remains â€œfamilyâ€ even after divorce. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Extended family often remains â€œfamilyâ€ even after divorce. (Dreamstime/TNS)Dreamstime via Tribune News Service
story image illustation

Q. My fiancé has a 2-year-old son and, because of alternate work schedules, the child spends the days with my fiance and then nights with his mother. His ex-wife uses his mother as the main babysitter, even asking grandma to watch the child at her house because she is now attending law school and won’t be home until after bedtime.

Is it wrong of me to think that my fiancé’s ex should find her own support system? I mean, grandma is my fiancé’s mother, not hers. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. Grandma IS her support system. It’s not your side, my side, your support system, my support system. These parents are co-parenting the same child. Dad’s support system is in place and it’s working. Thank goodness Mom, Dad and Grandma get that and put the child first (Good Ex-etiquette for Parents Rule No. 1).

As the new kid in town, it may be difficult to understand, but extended family often remains “family” even after divorce. The problem here is that you are the new partner, and it probably feels foreign to you for Dad’s side of the family to openly interact with the ex.

Just remember that the common denominator is the child. The more consistent parents can be with their parenting after divorce, the better it is for the children. That means if everyone still gets along, these parents are doing exactly what they should do by allowing Grandma to stay active in their child’s life.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Some parenting plans do have a clause that states that both parents have the first right of refusal for child care. A designated amount of time, say three to four hours, is set and if the custodial parent needs help, he or she is obliged to call the other parent first. If the other parent declines, then they can call a babysitter of their choice. If a change to the status quo is important, that may be something your fiancé might consider adding to his custody agreement. But if Mom and Dad are making their decision in the best interest of their child, the consistency of being in Grandma’s care is best.

Finally, reading between the lines, it sounds like this is more your problem than your fiancé’s. It is understandable if you would like things to be more autonomous, and that may happen down the road, but for now these parents have something in place that’s working. If you start meddling in a well-established agreement you may not get the results you expect. (Ex-etiquette for Parents Rule No. 4 is, “Parents make the rules, bonus parents uphold them.”)

The last person you want to alienate is your fiancé’s mother and life will be miserable if you alienate his child’s mother. If you want to continue in this relationship, take a deep breath and join the party. Suggestions will be occasionally welcomed, but that’s after you have established trusted relationships with both Grandma and his ex.

Put your two cents in too soon and you will be undermining your future credibility. That’s good ex-etiquette.

Blackstone is a child custody mediator, author and founder of Bonus Families. She may be contacted at jann@bonusfamilies.com.

TNS

Related
The ScoopJan. 26
40 Years Ago
The ScoopJan. 26
20 Years Ago
The ScoopJan. 26
Top Ten
The ScoopJan. 26
Northwest Bestsellers
Related
PHOTOS: Navigating a difficult course
The ScoopJan. 26
PHOTOS: Navigating a difficult course
Sparks fly when collectors and cleaners collide
The ScoopJan. 26
Sparks fly when collectors and cleaners collide
Club Notes
The ScoopJan. 26
Club Notes
I hope the red wigglers — natives and imports — do their thing
The ScoopJan. 26
I hope the red wigglers — natives and imports — do their thing
Parents reach the point that it’s time for some counseling
The ScoopJan. 19
Parents reach the point that it’s time for some counseling
PHOTOS: Dollars to doughnuts, satisfy that sweet tooth
The ScoopJan. 19
PHOTOS: Dollars to doughnuts, satisfy that sweet tooth
Confession: My days of doing headstands are so last century
The ScoopJan. 19
Confession: My days of doing headstands are so last century
Is it too early for gardening?
The ScoopJan. 19
Is it too early for gardening?
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy