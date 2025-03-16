Are you ready? Spring’s official start is nearly here

OK, gardeners — it’s time to dig in. With just a few days to go before the official start of spring on Thursday, we’ve got work to do.

Here’s a checklist to help:

Soil

First, test your soil’s pH level. Each plant thrives best within a specific range, and nutrient absorption will be impaired if the reading falls outside that range. If warranted, amend the soil with ground limestone to raise its pH or elemental sulfur to lower it. Test kits are readily available and reasonably priced.

Trees

Fertilize trees with a slow-release product.

Get pruning. Most deciduous trees and shrubs (those that lose their leaves in autumn), including fruit trees, should be pruned before they emerge from dormancy. But hold off on pruning spring bloomers until just after their flowers fade.

Similarly, relocate trees and shrubs while they’re still dormant. Be sure to dig up as much of their root systems as possible and replant into a hole that’s twice as wide but exactly as deep.

Flowers

If you ordered bare-root roses, clear beds now so you can get them into the ground as soon as they arrive lest they rot while waiting for you to get your act together. The same goes for asparagus crowns and onions.

If your roses were infected with mildew or the dreaded black spot disease last year, remove and replace the mulch around them to avoid a recurrence.