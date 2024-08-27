Club Notes

Retired Educators of North Central Idaho

Members met Nov. 21 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston. They participated in the group’s annual auction to raise money for a scholarship which goes to a senior at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston who is majoring in education. This year’s auction raised $1,625.

Members met again Dec. 18 meeting with Pat Hoag, co-president, presiding and Jill Roberts giving the prayer. Rita Eisele was sworn in as vice president.

A collection was taken to help provide hair care for residents at the Idaho State Veterans Home at Lewiston.

A Christmas choral program by the Golden Voices of Lewiston High School directed by Julie Burke was performed for RENCI members and the Rotary Club.

Members held their first meeting of the new year Jan. 15 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. Hoag presided over the meeting and Nancy Benson gave the prayer.

Members were reminded about the state conference to be held in Boise in late April. The chapter pays expenses for any members who attend.

Members gave reviews of favorite books read in 2024. Some books were given out, and some will be returned and handed out at the next meeting.