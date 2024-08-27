Club Notes

Twin Rivers Toastmasters
There were four members present for the club’s Jan. 21 meeting.
Mark Havens led as toastmaster.
Bruce Neu practiced what he would deliver in the area humorous speech contest for his presentation and Elizabeth Braker evaluated him. Doug Crook was timer.
— Submitted by Bruce Neu
Retired Public Employees Council Chapter 39, Asotin/Garfield
Members met Jan. 15 at Mama K’s in Clarkston. Phyllis Cannon gave both the secretary and treasurer’s reports.
Nick Fiore told attendees about executive board positions elections in April with all positions open. He also menioned one more trustee position needs to be filled to assist in the yearly audit.
A brief update was given about the coming vote by the Washington Legislature on passing a permanent cost-of-living increase for retirees in state pension Plan 1.
Attendees were told of the addition of two more winners for the end-of-the-year gift cards that are chosen at the November meeting because of the success of the amount of raffle tickets being sold throughout the year. The remainder of the raffle dollars will go to the Retired Public Employees Council’s Political Action Committee.
Fiore notified the group that he communicated via email with the Garfield County commissioners’ clerk about the possibility of having one of the commissioners speak at the group’s next meeting, but none are able to attend.
The next meeting is noon Feb. 19 at the Pataha Flour Mill in Pomeroy. The chapter is open to all retired and working public employees.
— Submitted by Nick Fiore
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Nick Woods headed the group’s Jan. 23 meeting as toastmaster, while also filling the role of table topics master.
Kent Barnett and Tom Eier were the two speakers, with Eier taking home the best speaker trophy. Bruce Neu evaluated Barnett, while Victor Racicot, general evaluator, evaluated Eier. Neu was voted the better evaluator.
Patti Mann was the timer and vote counter.
Members met again Thursday with Neu as toastmaster.
Pete Gertonson was named better speaker for his speech titled “Snowbirds.”
Mann was table topic master and Lalonni Burke was chosen best table topic speaker. Barnett was named better evaluator.
Eier served as grammarian and the word of the day was “vociferous.”
The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church in Lewiston, 709 Sixth St.
— Submitted by Bruce Neu and Chance Brumley
Twin Rivers Genealogy Society
President Karen Ledfeldt presided over the group’s Jan. 11 meeting at the Lewiston City Library.
Ron Marvin of the Eastern Washington Genealogical Society was the guest speaker and he gave a presentation about the Find a Grave website at findagrave.com. He provided different ways of maneuvering the site.
New officers and board members for the society were introduced and include: Ledfeldt, president; Betty Meloy, vice president; Russell Schaff, secretary; and Kerry Kasza, treasurer. Board members are Patricia VanBuren, 2025; Sharol Ward, 2025; Sally Wassmuth, 2026; and Jack Pea, 2026. The 2027 spot is vacant.
The 2025 budget was submitted and approved.
The March 8 spring workshop will start at the Nez Perce County Historical Society Museum and move to the library.
The Walking with Ancestors list was presented to the group and they were asked for volunteers. This year, the event will take place in the military section of Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston with Garry Bush as guest speaker.
The next meeting is 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Lewiston City Library. Darin Garr from the library’s technology department will be guest speaker and attendees are encouraged to bring their computers to the meeting.
— Submitted by Sue Gehrke