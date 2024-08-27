Club Notes

Lewiston-Clarkston Lions Club

There were seven members in attendance at the club’s Jan. 8 meeting.

President Barry Pemberton started the meeting with trivia about the recent death of singer Peter Yarrow and Jeanne Laws, assistant secretary, reminded members it was the birthday of Elvis Presley.

Barry Pemberton reported on the banquet for those who had received grants from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation. The club won the $500 door prize at the end of the banquet.

Treasurer Linn Pemberton handed out financial reports to members and a discussion was held.