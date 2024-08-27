Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
The ScoopFebruary 9, 2025

Club Notes

Lewiston-Clarkston Lions Club

There were seven members in attendance at the club’s Jan. 8 meeting.

President Barry Pemberton started the meeting with trivia about the recent death of singer Peter Yarrow and Jeanne Laws, assistant secretary, reminded members it was the birthday of Elvis Presley.

Barry Pemberton reported on the banquet for those who had received grants from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation. The club won the $500 door prize at the end of the banquet.

Treasurer Linn Pemberton handed out financial reports to members and a discussion was held.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Fred Schmidt met with Eric Christianson about vehicle parking opportunities and the first demolition derby is planned for Mother’s Day. Schmidt has the parking layout available to show members who want to see it. Members will again be parking cars for the Extreme Bulls and Lewiston Roundup this year.

Barry Pemberton provided information from a recent board meeting. A committee will begin exploring options for a new floor covering in the main meeting room and other rooms also may be considered.

Laws reported the club is scheduled to do vision and hearing screening at All Saints Catholic School on Tuesday for about 145 children.

Barry Pemberton discussed the need for increasing the club’s membership and also provided information for members to get a group discount with Life Flight memberships.

Laws read a cowboy poem titled “Old Mule” and Linn Pemberton gave a humorous reading.

— Submitted by Barry Pemberton

Related
The ScoopFeb. 9
60 Years Ago
The ScoopFeb. 9
Top Ten
The ScoopFeb. 9
Honor Roll: Part 1
The ScoopFeb. 9
Honor Roll: Part 2
Related
Dad must learn age 11 is too young for son’s internet privacy
The ScoopFeb. 9
Dad must learn age 11 is too young for son’s internet privacy
PHOTOS: Snow day
The ScoopFeb. 9
PHOTOS: Snow day
BIG PICTURE: Fresh powder wipeout in the park
The ScoopFeb. 9
BIG PICTURE: Fresh powder wipeout in the park
The outlook is gray and foggy for paint colors
The ScoopFeb. 9
The outlook is gray and foggy for paint colors
The ScoopFeb. 9
Senior Calendar
The ScoopFeb. 9
Northwest Bestsellers
Use discretion when handling tough questions about the past
The ScoopFeb. 2
Use discretion when handling tough questions about the past
We had a birthday bash at the burger joint
The ScoopFeb. 2
We had a birthday bash at the burger joint
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy