Club Notes

Tsceminicum Club

Members met Feb. 8 at the Jack O’Connor Center at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston with Shirley Phillips as host and Mary Jo Furstenau and Darcie Riedner as co-hosts. There were 25 and one associate member in attendance with Amy Canfield, first vice president, presiding.

Teri Rust, corresponding secretary, read a thank you letter from the Lewiston City Library acknowledging Tsceminicum Club’s recent financial contribution. Rita Myers, treasurer, said the club also made donations during this 2024-25 program year to the Asotin County Library, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, Nez Perce County Historical Society, Washington Idaho Symphony, Lewiston Community Band, Lewiston Civic Theatre and the Liberty Theater Preservation Alliance.

Victoria Scalise, Program Committee chairperson, announced the club’s May covered-dish luncheon has been rescheduled for May 3 at the Lewiston City Library. Lynn Johnson reported Lewiston Library spring programs will be announced at the end of this month and reminded members to save April 26 to attend the Lewiston Library Foundation Gala. She also said the library is seeking another board member and information can be found on the library website.

Riedner told members about the Asotin County Library Speaker Consortium which holds online events for library patrons to participate in discussions with a variety of authors throughout the year. More information is available on the Asotin County Library website.

In discussing membership, Sharon Taylor, Membership Committee chairperson, said she would be compiling information about the club that could be used when talking with potential new members and the possibility of creating a website to highlight Tsceminicum Club.

Canfield reminded members to consider committee assignments and meeting host opportunities for the 2025-26 program year. She also said donations from members to benefit the LC Valley Youth Resource Center still are being accepted.

Before the regular club meeting, Linnea Noreen, director of the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce, presented a program about the chamber’s history, both nationally and for Lewiston and Clarkston. She also discussed the chamber’s priorities currently and in the future.