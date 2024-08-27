Club Notes

Lewis-Clark Toastmasters

Kent Barnett was toastmaster for the group’s Feb. 13 meeting.

Bruce Neu was named better speaker for his speech titled, “Long Joke.”

Tom Eier was table topic master and quizzed members on a Valentine’s Day theme. Barnett was named best table topic speaker, with a delivery which brought tears to the eyes of some attendees.

Pete Gertonson was chosen better evaluator. Patti Mann served as grammarian and the word of the day was “auspicious.”

Members met again Feb. 20 with Gertonson as toastmaster.

Eier was chosen the better speaker with his speech titled, “A Blast from the Past.”

Neu was the table topic master, and Chance Brumley was the best table topic speaker and also was named the better evaluator.

The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

— Submitted by Pete Gertonson and Chance Brumley

Alpha Delta Kappa, Beta Beta Chapter

There were nine members present at the group’s Feb. 13 meeting in Clarkston High School’s teachers’ room. They worked on Valentine’s Day placemats to be used at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation of Clarkston.

Janet Peacock was welcomed as a reinstated ADK member.

Tammi Randles gave the treasurer’s report. Sharon Hoseley informed members that the chapter will be in charge of the district’s intern scholarship for 2026.

Janet Beitelspacher, Scholarship Committee chairperson, reported the committee had reviewed the two completed scholarship applications and recommended that $500 scholarships be awarded to Jera Graham and Kaeden Frazier, both currently working toward their teaching degrees. Members voted to approve this and also to have the applications due at the end of January and September so recipients could use the award in their current school term.

Hoseley read a summary of the late Luann Nedrow’s teaching career at Grantham Elementary School. Nedrow was a member of Beta Beta. The members then discussed how to disperse memorial funds for Nedrow, and then voted to have a plaque in her memory honoring past, present and future educators of Alpha Delta Kappa to be placed in the Grantham teachers’ room.

Hoseley also announced an invitation from the Lili GC Foundation, a nonprofit organization, to attend a March 13 meeting to learn more about the foundation.

Patti Lee gave the “thought for the day” about hearts and the importance of heart health, both physical and emotional and what we can give to others in need.

Chapter members have been invited to join the Spokane ADK Chapters for a Spring Tea on April 26.

— Submitted by Sharon Hoseley

Washington State School Retirees Association, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy Unit 1

Members met Feb. 13 at Jollymore’s in Lewiston.

The unit supported The Kindness Project prepared by Jan Goodheart and she is now asking for help to deliver “smiles boxes” to the schools which will contain books, jokes and activities for the children.

Goodheart has been chosen as the unit’s nominee for the state WSSRA Stan McNaughton Community Award which will be presented at the state convention June 2-4.