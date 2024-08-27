Club Notes

Twin Rivers Genealogy Society

Members met Feb. 8 at the Lewiston City Library with President Karen Lehfeldt presiding. There were five members and one visitor attending.

Darin Garr, technology librarian, gave a program titled, “Computers and Facebook for the Genealogist.”

Attendees were reminded about the free March 8 spring workshop, “Discovering History in Your Genealogy,” and the no-host lunch at Tomato Brothers in Clarkston to follow the conference.

In April, members will discuss the Walking with Ancestors event and Betty Meloy will make arrangements for the group’s May tour of the Nez Perce County courthouse.

Janice Wadhold and Lehfeldt met with Lewiston City Library staff to discuss volunteers from the club helping in the library’s history room. Lehfeldt plans to develop topics that volunteers can use with library patrons who want to know more about genealogy. The library plans to make updates to its website that will include this information.

— Submitted by Sue Gehrke

