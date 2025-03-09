Club Notes

Lewis-Clark Toastmasters

The group’s Feb. 27 meeting was attended by nine members, with Chance Brumley serving as toastmaster.

Bruce Neu delivered a speech titled “Peter,” which was evaluated by Kent Barnett. Lalonni Burke served as the table topic master, and Neu was recognized as the best table topic speaker.

Nick Woods was the grammarian, and the word of the day was “debilitating.”

The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

— Submitted by Chance Brumley

Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter