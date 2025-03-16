Club Notes

Sections
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters

Tom Eier was toastmaster for the group’s March 6 meeting.

Kent Barnett was named the better speaker with his speech titled, “Ramblings.”

Bruce Neu was table topic master and grammarian, and word of the day was “indefatigability.”

Lalonni Burke was named best table topic speaker and Pete Gertonson was named the better evaluator.

Members met again Thursday with Victor Racicot as toastmaster.

Chance Brumley was named the better speaker with his speech titled, “Inside Story: Management Effects on Tree Growth.” Patti Mann was named the better evaluator.

Barnett was the table topic master and Mann was chosen as the best table topic speaker.

Neu was the grammarian and the word of the day was “penchant.”

The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

— Submitted by Pete Gertonson and Chance Brumley

