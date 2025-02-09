Dad must learn age 11 is too young for son’s internet privacy

Q. My son’s father has only come back into our son’s life in the last year. Before that, he lived in another state. Our son likes to talk to his friends in a social media chat room site, but I do not want him online unmonitored. I believe he is too young and when he does go online, I require him to give me all his passwords so I can monitor his activity.

His father allows him to go online at his home without monitoring. I have told his father I do not agree with this, but he says at his age, our son needs his privacy. Our son is 11. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. Age 11? Just about any professional — and any active parent — will tell you that 11 is far too young to be unmonitored on the internet. Aside from exposing them to potential dangers like inappropriate content, cyberbullying and online predators, children could unexpectedly offer private information to unknown sources. One client with whom I worked had a $700 Amazon bill because their child went shopping without adult supervision. But that is a small price to pay compared to your child falling prey to an online predator.

It sounds to me that your son’s father is trying to be a friend, not a parent. I am speculating, of course, but after being out of the picture for most of your son’s life, I’m betting Dad is trying to gain favor by being the cool parent.

This often happens when one parent has more time with a child than the other. The parents with less time believe being lenient will ensure their child will want to return and may eventually choose to be with them over their other parent. The problem is, this may work in their favor, but it’s not best for the child. Your child needs both parents working together in his name.