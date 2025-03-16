PHOTOS: In Palouse, every day is ‘brewsday’

Brewing assistant Joseph Holbrook talks through the brewing process at Palouse Brewing Company on Wednesday in Palouse. This includes stirring the wort, a liquid solution made from extracted grains, before it boils to a point of more than 200 degrees in the container Holbrook stands over. From there, the brew is cooled and moved into a fermenter, a final step in the process. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

General manager Beth Carson shakes a whiskey sour with Maker’s Mark on Wednesday at Palouse Brewing Company in Palouse. The brewery offers a full bar in addition to beer and food. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Bar manager Dominique Ghirardo pours a glass of Palouse Brewing Company’s Quad-Trac Blonde on Wednesday in Palouse. Since its start in 2022, the brewery has grown from two taps to 14, with 12 of those filled by their own brews. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Bowie Perry, 4, sits on the open patio of Palouse Brewing Company on Wednesday in Palouse. The pet-friendly brewery offers seating and games in its outdoor space with a view of the Palouse River. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Dominique Ghirardo serves Evey Carlino, left, and Victor Carlino, center, of Idaho Falls, during their stop Wednesday as they traveled through Palouse. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The sun highlights a pour of Palouse Brewing Company’s Kolsch beer on Wednesday in Palouse. In the past year, the micro-brewery has brewed 30 different beers in small batches, ranging from light ales, to dark porters, stouts and lagers. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News