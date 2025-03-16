PHOTOS: In Palouse, every day is ‘brewsday’

In this small Whitman County town, the Palouse Brewing Company, which opened in 2023, features spirits, a variety of food and a dozen of their own brews on tap
Brewing assistant Joseph Holbrook talks through the brewing process at Palouse Brewing Company on Wednesday in Palouse. This includes stirring the wort, a liquid solution made from extracted grains, before it boils to a point of more than 200 degrees in the container Holbrook stands over. From there, the brew is cooled and moved into a fermenter, a final step in the process.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
General manager Beth Carson shakes a whiskey sour with Maker’s Mark on Wednesday at Palouse Brewing Company in Palouse. The brewery offers a full bar in addition to beer and food.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Bar manager Dominique Ghirardo pours a glass of Palouse Brewing Company’s Quad-Trac Blonde on Wednesday in Palouse. Since its start in 2022, the brewery has grown from two taps to 14, with 12 of those filled by their own brews.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Bowie Perry, 4, sits on the open patio of Palouse Brewing Company on Wednesday in Palouse. The pet-friendly brewery offers seating and games in its outdoor space with a view of the Palouse River.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Dominique Ghirardo serves Evey Carlino, left, and Victor Carlino, center, of Idaho Falls,
during their stop Wednesday as they traveled through Palouse.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The sun highlights a pour of Palouse Brewing Company’s Kolsch beer on Wednesday in Palouse. In the past year, the micro-brewery has brewed 30 different beers in small batches, ranging from light ales, to dark porters, stouts and lagers.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Palouse Brewing Company offers a variety of food including appetizers like the charcuterie pretzel, pictured here on Wednesday in Palouse.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
