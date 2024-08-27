Sections
PhotosMarch 2, 2025

BIG PICTURE: Flying solo above the churn

A bird flies in front of the water flowing from Palouse Falls on Thursday in western Whitman County. The falls had more robust flows last week because of recent rainfall and melting snow in the region. According to the Palouse Falls State Park Heritage Site page on parks.wa.gov, the Palouse River runs through a narrow cataract carved more than 13,000 years ago and drops 200 feet at Palouse Falls into a churning bowl. From there, the water current moves swiftly through a winding gorge of columnar basalt, to its southern end at the Snake River.
Photo by

LIESBETH POWERS

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

