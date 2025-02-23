For the ’25 garden: new plants to watch for

Like most gardeners, I have favorite plants I’ve been growing for years and will continue to grow, like fragrant and tasty Big Boy tomatoes, wide Romano-type Italian flat beans, climbing zucchini and Queen Lime Mix zinnias. But I also like to try new plants.

So, it’s helpful to know that each year, the independent, non-profit All-America Selections organization enlists more than 80 horticulture professionals from around the U.S. and in Canada to serve as plant-trial judges. They’re tasked with growing the new plants side-by-side with currently available varieties and comparing their performance, time to maturity, flower or fruit size, disease resistance and other characteristics important to home gardeners.

When the results are compiled, standout plants are named AAS winners for the following year, which coincides with their introduction to the market.

For 2025, 20 plants — seven edible and 13 ornamental — have been named national or regional winners.

Edibles

Basil Piedmont (Regional Winner: Great Lakes and Heartland)

Notable for its remarkable disease resistance, this new basil was also noted for “exceptional” downy mildew resistance, strong aroma, classic flavor and a “refined habit,” which gave it a longer shelf life after harvesting. The dense, bushy plant also was lauded for vigorous growth and health, even in challenging conditions. (Bred by Garden Genetics and Seeds by Design)

Cauliflower Murasaki Fioretto 70 F1 (National Winner)

Murasaki translates to “purple” in Japanese. So, yes, this long-stemmed cauliflower has bright purple florets, as well as long, tender stems. Early to mature and easy to harvest, the mild-flavored brassica would make a beautiful purple crudite. (It turns fuchsia in vinegar and golden brown when sauteed or roasted). (Bred by Tokita Seed America)

Kohlrabi Konstance F1 (National)

Judges found this purple kohlrabi grew well in both spring and fall and produced crack-resistant, long-lasting bulbs with smooth, vibrant skin. It also offers a longer harvest window than other varieties and tasty leaves. (Bred by Bejo Seeds)

Pepper Pick-N-Pop Yellow F1 (National)

These mid-size plants, noted for “outstanding” resistance to bacterial leaf spot disease, continually produced sweet, yellow, snack-size peppers throughout the growing season. (Bred by Seminis Home Garden)

Squash Green Lightning F1 (National)

Appreciated for its small seed cavity, which equates to a higher proportion of edible flesh from each fruit, Green Lightning lived up to its name in the trials, impressing judges with its early maturity. Further, one judge noted, “This entry not only looked better but also tasted better than the comparison. The color and pattern of the squash was novel and cute-pretty enough to use as a decoration. When cooked, this squash had a nice robust flavor that stood up to added seasonings.” (Bred by Joseph Stern; marketed by PanAmerican Seed)

Squash Thriller F1 (National)

Judges found this color-shifting squash unique, well-adapted and easy to grow. The plants produce 1-to-2-pound fruits with bright orange-, green- and cream-ridged vertical stripes that shift color as they mature. (Bred by Sakata America)

Tomato Tonatico F1 (Mountain/Southwest, Northeast)

Judges were impressed with the taste, texture, yield, disease resistance and reduced fruit cracking and splitting of this upgraded cherry tomato. Tonatico also was lauded for its strongly attached, uniform fruit clusters that detach easily at harvest time. (Bred by Bejo USA)

Ornamentals

Celosia Flamma Pink (National)