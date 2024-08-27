Sections
The ScoopJanuary 26, 2025

Honor Roll

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials at Montana State University here have announced their president’s (4.0 GPA) and dean’s (3.5-3.99 GPA) lists for fall semester 2024. Students from this region named to the lists include:

President’s list — GRANGEVILLE: Aliyah Poxleitner; CULDESAC: Maya Conklin; LEWISTON: Austin Kolb; MOSCOW: Eleanor Manson; PULLMAN: Allison Lenssen; TROY: Kaija Dybdahl.

Dean’s list — LACROSSE: Sydney Berquist; PALOUSE: Aemon Sena; PULLMAN: Bryan Fulfs, Lauren Greeny, Alexis Hendrickson, Maxwell Wolsborn.

———

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Amanda Pouchnik, of Viola, has been recognized for achieving highest honors (3.90-4.0 GPA) for fall semester 2024 at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point here.

