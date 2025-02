Honor Roll: Part 2

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. — John Bales, of Moscow, was named to the president’s list (3.80 GPA or higher) for fall semester 2024 at Mississippi State University here.

———

ATLANTA — Caden Perry and El Pimentel, both of Moscow, have been named to the dean’s list (3.0 GPA or higher) for fall semester 2024 at the Georgia Institute of Technology here.

———