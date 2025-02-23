Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
The ScoopFebruary 23, 2025

Honor Roll

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Dyamin Vanek, of Colfax, has been named to the dean’s list (3.6 GPA or higher) for fall semester 2024 at the College of William & Mary here.

———

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Sienna Newhouse, of Clarkston, and Megan Poler, of Viola, have been named to the dean’s list (3.5 GPA or higher) for fall term 2024 at Eastern Oregon University here.

———

MEDFORD, Mass. — Aengus Kennedy, of Moscow, has been named to the dean’s list (3.4 GPA or higher) for fall semester 2024 at Tufts University here.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Mya Reed, of Pullman, has been named to the president’s list (3.9 GPA or higher) for fall semester 2024 at Siena College here.

———

NEZPERCE — Officials at Nezperce Junior and Senior High School have released their honor roll for fall semester 2024. Students named to the list include:

SENIORS: 4.0 GPA — Aubree Lux, Aidan McLeod; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Sophia Husted, Grant Ingram; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Amber Wemhoff. JUNIORS: 4.0 GPA — Emily Branson, Elizabeth Duuck; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Blayne Mosman, Kaden Schaff, Harrisyn Walker; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Jose Gomez, Kairys Grant, Isabel Horton, Noah Johnson, Emma Kaschmitter. SOPHOMORES: 4.0 GPA — Helen Wilcox; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Jace Cronce, Abigail Duuck; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Audrey Warren-Martinez. FRESHMEN: 4.0 GPA — Avery Lux, Aubrey Schaff; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Orin Campbell; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Jada Jensen, Paityn Ralstin, Raegan Walker. EIGHTH GRADE: 4.0 GPA — Audree Baldus, Ian Mahorney, Jackson Webster; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Emery Jensen, Macklin McLeod; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Cooper Cook, Dallysue Griffith, Elizabeth Lee, Jefferson Soderling. SEVENTH GRADE: 3.7-3.99 GPA — Kerdyn Brinkerhoff, Ailie Campbell; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Kooper Brinkerhoff, Kyria Kirkland. SIXTH GRADE: 4.0 GPA — Bristol Altman, Aubree Kiefer; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Alice Duuck, Hadley Heartburg, Macord Horton, Ryan Meacham, Midori Nuxoll, Tristan Nygaard, Miles Scott; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Gavin Jensen, Colby Mosman, Gerhett Ralstin.

Related
The ScoopFeb. 23
20 Years Ago
The ScoopFeb. 23
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopFeb. 23
People in the cycle of violence must get help to get out of ...
The ScoopFeb. 23
BIG PICTURE: Duck, duck ... duck?
Related
PHOTOS: Rainy day delight
The ScoopFeb. 23
PHOTOS: Rainy day delight
Beginners will hit some sour notes on their way to perfection
The ScoopFeb. 23
Beginners will hit some sour notes on their way to perfection
For the ’25 garden: new plants to watch for
The ScoopFeb. 23
For the ’25 garden: new plants to watch for
The ScoopFeb. 23
40 Years Ago
I blame my inability to take a decent selfie on short arms
The ScoopFeb. 16
I blame my inability to take a decent selfie on short arms
Top Ten
The ScoopFeb. 16
Top Ten
PHOTOS: Little vehicles, big world
The ScoopFeb. 16
PHOTOS: Little vehicles, big world
Take care when sending greetings to an ex for a special day
The ScoopFeb. 16
Take care when sending greetings to an ex for a special day
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy