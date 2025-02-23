Honor Roll

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Dyamin Vanek, of Colfax, has been named to the dean’s list (3.6 GPA or higher) for fall semester 2024 at the College of William & Mary here.

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Sienna Newhouse, of Clarkston, and Megan Poler, of Viola, have been named to the dean’s list (3.5 GPA or higher) for fall term 2024 at Eastern Oregon University here.

MEDFORD, Mass. — Aengus Kennedy, of Moscow, has been named to the dean’s list (3.4 GPA or higher) for fall semester 2024 at Tufts University here.