I hope the red wigglers — natives and imports — do their thing

I’m always startled when someone asks me for gardening advice. Oh, I’ve had some good years when the squash vines were above my knees and there were enough tomatoes to share throughout the neighborhood. But more often I’m picking squash bugs twice a day and trying to figure out what is eating the beet seedlings and gnawing on the peppers.

I’m a great bad example.

For instance, the young handyman who makes my life so much easier built more raised beds on the “back 40” last winter to go with the three he built a couple of years ago.

Before I go any further, let me assure you I spent a long time measuring everything, from the trellises I didn’t want to move to the beehives sheltered by the neighbor’s block wall. I read a lot about how wide the boxes should be and figured two blocks high would be adequate for stability and my back muscles. I thought I knew what I was doing.

A couple of hundred cement blocks later and six beds of various sizes and shapes, it was apparent I hadn’t thought of everything. A couple of bags of potting soil would be lost in all that space. Obviously, there had to be an alternative to all the money it would cost to fill them with soil.

Since I don’t have to live on what I grow — at least right now — I took the long approach: a layer of newspapers, one of cardboard, a hodgepodge of leaves, grass clippings, organic kitchen scraps, small branches pruned off the apple and cherry trees, straw, and on the top, a couple of trailer loads of compost.

The idea was that I’d plant shallow-rooted crops like beans and cucumbers in a thicker layer of compost along the edges and let them grow over a trellis while the center layers rotted. I knew not to expect much from compost because they would yield lots of greenery and not much fruit. But sometimes I’m an optimist.

The paths between the beds were where I made my biggest mistake. Oh, I put down more cardboard and covered it with straw to kill out the weeds, but I didn’t measure the wheelbarrow I rely on to move everything heavy. It didn’t fit on the paths.

Lots and lots of five-gallon buckets of compost later and bales of straw balanced on the kids’ old wagon, and a few things had been planted. Some things even thrived. The bindweed still made its way up the edges inside and outside the planter boxes but progress was made.