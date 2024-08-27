PHOTOS: Mardi Gras in New Orleans is a last chance to party
Fat Tuesday revelers donned their purple, green and gold to celebrate the day before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Queen Zulu 2025 Kristen Bonds Mason greets the crowd as the Zulu parade rolls along Jackson Avenue in New Orleans on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Brett Duke/The Advocate via AP)Brett Duke/Advocate via Associated Press
Members of the Talladega College band perform during the Zulu parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM