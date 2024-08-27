Marital affairs and revenge cannot involve the children

Q. My ex and I were together for nine years. We had two children, now 6 and 8. I cheated on him. I met someone at work, and we started a relationship. I know it was wrong, but it happened, and I left.

Since that day he has been completely irrational, and he has become someone I don’t know. He posts insane accusations on social media. He stalks me and waits outside my home. He tells our kids that I am an adulterer, which opens up a discussion I do not want to have with them. I realize I shouldn’t have done it, but he’s taking revenge to a whole new level. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. There’s a lot going on here, so please have patience as I address the many red flags waving outside your house. For the record, good ex-etiquette is “good behavior after divorce or separation.” Neither you or Dad have practiced “good ex-etiquette.”

Unfortunately, affairs are commonplace, and few are shocked when they hear someone has had an affair. What does seem to shock people are the lengths that some can go to get revenge for the betrayal. My friends in law enforcement tell me that marital entanglements are the last type of call they want to answer. They are unpredictable and can easily get out of control. Your story is proof of that.

Your affair obviously devastated your ex, and he is no longer thinking clearly. Just as you didn’t think it through when you chose to have an affair, he is not thinking it through now. If he is truly waiting for you and stalking you, that is reason to get police involved. I am not condoning your actions and blaming this all on Dad. I am telling you to be careful. Irrational behavior that is not stopped can often get worse. Take this seriously.