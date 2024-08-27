Mull over what to do about stealing by his ex’s family

Q. My wife and I have been doing our best to get along with her ex and his partner. We all have kids and have decided we will all be the first to call each other if there is an emergency for the kids. Because of this, we all exchanged keys to our homes in case of emergency. The kids go back and forth on a weekly basis.

Yesterday I came home to find my wife’s ex’s partner in my garage raiding my floor freezer for lobster tails. I was so shocked I just stood there as she put the tails back in the freezer and said nothing as she walked out the side door. I have no idea how to handle this. Should I press charges? What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. I’m having trouble keeping a straight face right now, but I must tell you, this is not the first time I have heard a story like this. It is the first lobster tail story. Most of the time, the culprit is stealing meat of some sort, and it has been everyone from a mother-in-law to exes, and sometimes even the kids.

My first question would be do you think your wife’s ex knew about this little excursion? If he didn’t know about it before she did it, it might make a difference in working through it. I have dealt with a similar situation when the spouse swore he had no idea what his partner was up to, which let him off the hook, but also complicated the issue at their house. That’s another column.

So, what do you do?