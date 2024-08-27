Sections
The ScoopJanuary 26, 2025

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls,” Grady Hendrix, Berkley

2. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

3. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books

4. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books

5. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books

6. “Water Moon,” Samantha Sotto Yambao, Del Rey

7. “Wind and Truth,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor Books

8. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

9. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press

10. “The Wedding People,” Alison Espach, Henry Holt and Co.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

2. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins, Hay House LLC

3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

4. “The Creative Act: A Way Of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

5. “Aflame: Learning from Silence,” Pico Iyer, Riverhead Books

6. “The Dog Who Followed the Moon: An Inspirational Story with Meditations on Life, Experience the Power of Love and Sacrifice,” James Norbury, William Morrow

7. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday

8. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

9. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday

10. “Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous,” Gillian Anderson, Harry N. Abrams

