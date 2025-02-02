Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
The ScoopFebruary 2, 2025

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “Onyx Storm,” (Deluxe Limited Edition) Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books

2. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

3. “Onyx Storm,” (Standard Edition) Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books

4. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books

5. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls,” Grady Hendrix, Berkley

6. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books

7. “Water Moon,” Samantha Sotto Yambao, Del Rey

8. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press

9. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

10. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

2. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins, Hay House LLC

3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

4. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

5. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” Oliver Burkeman, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

6. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday

7. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday

8. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery

9. “CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman,” Patrick Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press

10. “Aflame: Learning from Silence,” Pico Iyer, Riverhead Books

Related
The ScoopFeb. 2
Use discretion when handling tough questions about the past
The ScoopFeb. 2
Club Notes
The ScoopFeb. 2
Honor Roll
The ScoopFeb. 2
40 Years Ago
Related
We had a birthday bash at the burger joint
The ScoopFeb. 2
We had a birthday bash at the burger joint
PHOTOS: The Year of the S-s-s-s-snake
The ScoopFeb. 2
PHOTOS: The Year of the S-s-s-s-snake
The story of food additives and banning of Red Dye No. 3
The ScoopFeb. 2
The story of food additives and banning of Red Dye No. 3
The ScoopFeb. 2
Senior Calendar
The ScoopFeb. 2
Top Ten
The ScoopFeb. 2
60 Years Ago
After two people divorce, extended members are still ‘family’
The ScoopJan. 26
After two people divorce, extended members are still ‘family’
Top Ten
The ScoopJan. 26
Top Ten
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy