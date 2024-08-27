Northwest Bestsellers

10. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins, Hay House LLC

2. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

3. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource,” Chris Hayes, Penguin Press

4. “The Harder I Fight the More I Love You: A Memoir,” Neko Case, Grand Central Publishing

5. “CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman,” Patrick Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press

6. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

7. “Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous,” Gillian Anderson, Harry N. Abrams

8. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

9. “On Freedom,” Timothy Snyder, Crown

10. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World