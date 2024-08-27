Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday
2. “Onyx Storm,” (Deluxe Limited Edition) Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
3. “Onyx Storm,” (Standard Edition) Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
4. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
5. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books
6. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books
7. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press
8. “Water Moon,” Samantha Sotto Yambao, Del Rey
9. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls,” Grady Hendrix, Berkley
10. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins, Hay House LLC
2. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner
3. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource,” Chris Hayes, Penguin Press
4. “The Harder I Fight the More I Love You: A Memoir,” Neko Case, Grand Central Publishing
5. “CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman,” Patrick Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press
6. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press
7. “Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous,” Gillian Anderson, Harry N. Abrams
8. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
9. “On Freedom,” Timothy Snyder, Crown
10. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World