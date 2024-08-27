Sections
The ScoopFebruary 16, 2025

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

2. “Black Woods, Blue Sky,” Eowyn Ivey, Random House

3. “The Bones Beneath My Skin,” TJ Klune, Tor Books

4. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books

5. “Onyx Storm,” (Standard Edition) Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books

6. “Onyx Storm,” (Deluxe Limited Edition) Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books

7. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books

8. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press

9. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books

10. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins, Hay House LLC

2. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

3. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource,” Chris Hayes, Penguin Press

4. “The Harder I Fight the More I Love You: A Memoir,” Neko Case, Grand Central Publishing

5. “On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer,” Rick Steves, author and publisher

6. “Source Code: My Beginnings,” Bill Gates, Knopf

7. “Memorial Days: A Memoir,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking

8. “Reading the Waves: A Memoir,” Lidia Yuknavitch, Riverhead Books

9. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

10. “CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman,” Patrick Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press

