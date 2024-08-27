Northwest Bestsellers

10. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins, Hay House LLC

2. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

3. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource,” Chris Hayes, Penguin Press

4. “The Harder I Fight the More I Love You: A Memoir,” Neko Case, Grand Central Publishing

5. “On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer,” Rick Steves, author and publisher

6. “Source Code: My Beginnings,” Bill Gates, Knopf

7. “Memorial Days: A Memoir,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking

8. “Reading the Waves: A Memoir,” Lidia Yuknavitch, Riverhead Books

9. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

10. “CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman,” Patrick Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press