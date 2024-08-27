Northwest Bestsellers

10. “Onyx Storm” (Standard Edition), Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

2. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins, Hay House LLC

3. “How We Learn to Be Brave: Decisive Moments in Life and Faith,” Mariann Edgar Budde, Avery

4. “On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer,” Rick Steves, Rick Steves

5. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

6. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery

7. “Memorial Days: A Memoir,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking

8. “Source Code: My Beginnings,” Bill Gates, Knopf

9. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource,” Chris Hayes, Penguin Press

10. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday