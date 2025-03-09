Northwest Bestsellers

Sections
The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

2. “Onyx Storm,” (Standard Edition) Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books

3. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books

4. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books

5. “Battle Mountain,” C.J. Box, G.P. Putnam’s Sons

6. “Emily Wilde’s Compendium of Lost Tales,” Heather Fawcett, Del Rey

7. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books

8. “Black Woods, Blue Sky,” Eowyn Ivey, Random House

9. “The Bones Beneath My Skin,” TJ Klune, Tor Books

10. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

2. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins, Hay House LLC

3. “One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This,” Omar El Akkad, Knopf

4. “On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer,” Rick Steves, author and publisher

5. “How We Learn to Be Brave: Decisive Moments in Life and Faith,” Mariann Edgar Budde, Avery

6. “Memorial Days: A Memoir,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking

7. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

8. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource,” Chris Hayes, Penguin Press

9. “I’ll Have What She’s Having,” Chelsea Handler, The Dial Press

10. “The Harder I Fight the More I Love You: A Memoir,” Neko Case, Grand Central Publishing

