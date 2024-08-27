Northwest Bestsellers

10. “The River Has Roots,” Amal El-Mohtar, Tordotcom

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins, Sawyer Robbins, Hay House LLC

2. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

3. “One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This,” Omar El Akkad, Knopf

4. “How We Learn to Be Brave: Decisive Moments in Life and Faith,” Mariann Edgar Budde, Avery

5. “On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer,” Rick Steves, author and publisher

6. “CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman,” Patrick Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press

7. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource,” Chris Hayes, Penguin Press

8. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

9. “Raising Hare: A Memoir,” Chloe Dalton, Pantheon

10. “I’ll Have What She’s Having,” Chelsea Handler, The Dial Press