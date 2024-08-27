Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopOctober 27, 2024

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

2. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company

3. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books

4. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

5. “The Waiting,” Michael Connelly, Little, Brown and Company

6. “The Life Impossible,” Matt Haig, Viking

7. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House

8. “Polostan,” Neal Stephenson, William Morrow

9. “The Mighty Red,” Louise Erdrich, Harper

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

10. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “War,” Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster

2. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown and Company

3. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

4. “Into the Uncut Grass,” Trevor Noah, Sabina Hahn, Illustrator; One World

5. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown

6. “What I Ate in One Year: (and related thoughts),” Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

7. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” Oliver Burkeman, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

8. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

9. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

10. “Ottolenghi Comfort: A Cookbook,” Yotam Ottolenghi, Ten Speed Press

Advertisement
Related
The ScoopOct. 27
In a tale, when death arrives as a dog, it must be spooky se...
The ScoopOct. 27
Club Notes
The ScoopOct. 27
20 Years Ago
The ScoopOct. 27
60 Years Ago
Related
Top Ten
The ScoopOct. 27
Top Ten
PHOTOS: Exploring nuclear ground zero
The ScoopOct. 27
PHOTOS: Exploring nuclear ground zero
Read the room when in public with bonus daughter
The ScoopOct. 27
Read the room when in public with bonus daughter
My brain functions well in a jumble
The ScoopOct. 27
My brain functions well in a jumble
Brilliant foliage: New plantings can bring gorgeous fall colors
The ScoopOct. 27
Brilliant foliage: New plantings can bring gorgeous fall colors
Top Ten
The ScoopOct. 20
Top Ten
Importance of trust between co-parents is paramount
The ScoopOct. 20
Importance of trust between co-parents is paramount
We hear the two sounds that follow natural disasters
The ScoopOct. 20
We hear the two sounds that follow natural disasters
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy