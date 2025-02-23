People in the cycle of violence must get help to get out of it

Q. How do you tell someone who you have been terrible to, that you want them back? Can you say you’re sorry enough when you have hurt them so badly, they tell you they never want to talk to you again? My temper got the best of me during an argument, and I pushed my fiancee to the floor. She got up and walked out the door. I want to tell her I’m sorry, but she won’t return my calls. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. When arguments progress to physical violence, there’s more to it than just an argument. Although this may be the first time you have acted like this with a partner, I venture to think it’s not the first time you have acted in a similar fashion.

This kind of behavior is usually a result of seeing or hearing it in your family of origin. In other words, if there was any sort of violence at home when you were growing up, there’s a huge chance you will manifest similar behavior in adulthood. You may be the perpetrator or the victim. Either way, the behavior has been modeled for you and humans follow the model they were given unless they learn not to.

What I hear in your email is that you may be right in the middle of what is referred to as the “cycle of violence.” There are stages to this sort of interaction: tension, incident, reconciliation and calm. Better explained, tension builds until there is a battering incident, which in your case was “the push.”

The perpetrator (you) expresses remorse. Sometimes the victim accepts the apology, or it could be that the victim is so afraid, they don’t know what to do but shove the incident under the rug. Then there is a honeymoon phase where the partners attempt to resume a calm relationship, only to start the cycle over again as tension in the relationship builds.

If you see yourself in this cycle, it’s time to get help.