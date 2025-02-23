People in the cycle of violence must get help to get out of it

Q. How do you tell someone who you have been terrible to, that you want them back? Can you say you’re sorry enough when you have hurt them so badly, they tell you they never want to talk to you again? My temper got the best of me during an argument, and I pushed my fiancee to the floor. She got up and walked out the door. I want to tell her I’m sorry, but she won’t return my calls. What’s good ex-etiquette?
A. When arguments progress to physical violence, there’s more to it than just an argument. Although this may be the first time you have acted like this with a partner, I venture to think it’s not the first time you have acted in a similar fashion.
This kind of behavior is usually a result of seeing or hearing it in your family of origin. In other words, if there was any sort of violence at home when you were growing up, there’s a huge chance you will manifest similar behavior in adulthood. You may be the perpetrator or the victim. Either way, the behavior has been modeled for you and humans follow the model they were given unless they learn not to.
What I hear in your email is that you may be right in the middle of what is referred to as the “cycle of violence.” There are stages to this sort of interaction: tension, incident, reconciliation and calm. Better explained, tension builds until there is a battering incident, which in your case was “the push.”
The perpetrator (you) expresses remorse. Sometimes the victim accepts the apology, or it could be that the victim is so afraid, they don’t know what to do but shove the incident under the rug. Then there is a honeymoon phase where the partners attempt to resume a calm relationship, only to start the cycle over again as tension in the relationship builds.
If you see yourself in this cycle, it’s time to get help.
It doesn’t sound like your fiancee has pressed charges, but she is well within her rights to do so and it’s imperative that you take this seriously and learn ways to control your stress and anger.
I have to say, I support her actions of leaving and not returning your calls. Until you get help, there’s a chance you may repeat the behavior. It sounds like she won’t give you that chance.
Even if you and your fiancee do not work this out this time, you must take a proactive approach to addressing the possibility that you may resort to violence again. There are all sorts of programs available to help. I suspect you are going to counseling — if you are not, you should be — and a therapist can guide you to programs in your area.
All this said, an apology is certainly warranted, but it doesn’t sound like this woman will give you that chance, at least not for now. The best thing you can do is have a concerted plan to address your behavior and responses and let her know you are taking a proactive approach.
Don’t become obsessive and blow up her phone or email. She’s trying to take care of herself. You do the same. Now. That’s good ex-etiquette.
Blackstone is a child custody mediator, author and founder of Bonus Families. She may be contacted at jann@bonusfamilies.com.
TNS