Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
The ScoopFebruary 23, 2025

PHOTOS: Rainy day delight

There is beauty to be found all around us, even in a drenching rain on one gray and dreary Wednesday

Water droplets fall down from a drain in the Southway Bridge Wednesday on the Lewiston side.
Water droplets fall down from a drain in the Southway Bridge Wednesday on the Lewiston side.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Ducks paddle through a rain scattered pond at Kiwanis Park Wednesday in Lewiston.
Ducks paddle through a rain scattered pond at Kiwanis Park Wednesday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A puddle ripples Wednesday in Lewiston.
A puddle ripples Wednesday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A popped puddle creates a snowflake-like pattern Wednesday in Lewiston.
A popped puddle creates a snowflake-like pattern Wednesday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A bubble reflects a tree and buildings Wednesday in downtown Lewiston.
A bubble reflects a tree and buildings Wednesday in downtown Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Related
Beginners will hit some sour notes on their way to perfection
The ScoopFeb. 23
Beginners will hit some sour notes on their way to perfection
For the ’25 garden: new plants to watch for
The ScoopFeb. 23
For the ’25 garden: new plants to watch for
The ScoopFeb. 23
40 Years Ago
The ScoopFeb. 23
Senior Calendar
I blame my inability to take a decent selfie on short arms
The ScoopFeb. 16
I blame my inability to take a decent selfie on short arms
Top Ten
The ScoopFeb. 16
Top Ten
PHOTOS: Little vehicles, big world
The ScoopFeb. 16
PHOTOS: Little vehicles, big world
Take care when sending greetings to an ex for a special day
The ScoopFeb. 16
Take care when sending greetings to an ex for a special day
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy