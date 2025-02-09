PHOTOS: Snow day

Revelers take advantage of region’s biggest snowfall of the year so far
Washington State University students Ella Marvin, front, and Avery Hare launch into the air while sledding down Thompson Flats on the Pullman campus Wednesday.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A snowman is pictured Wednesday near Kiwanis Park along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Jenaya Leon, 12, hits fresh powder as she sleds over a small bump and catching air Wednesday at Sunset Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The northern hills are lit up as the sun peeks out from behind clouds Wednesday morning in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Snow covers Sunnyside Park as people and their dogs walk the pathways of the park Wednesday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Elena Perez, 3, begins to doze off while family and friends sled down hills Wednesday at Sunnyside Park in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Snow falls across the University of Idaho campus Tuesday as students walk to classes in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM