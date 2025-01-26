Sparks fly when collectors and cleaners collide

I say that I am married to a collector because pack rat sounds unkind. My husband comes from a long line of collectors.

When they closed out the farmhouse his father lived in all his life, the lead auctioneer kicked off the three-ring, two-day auction under the main tent bellowing, “Ladies and gentlemen, the same family has lived in this house for 103 years! As near as we can tell, they never threw a thing away.”

Nailed it.

Naturally, I was raised in a family of the other extreme. If you dropped your napkin on the floor at dinner, by the time you bent over, picked it up and sat back up, your dinner plate could be gone, scraped, washed, dried and put away.

My philosophy is that there is a place for everything and everything has a place — and it better well be there.

My husband says he is married to a woman who is highly organized and efficiency-driven because extremist sounds unkind.

Since it is the start of a new year and fresh starts, I gently broach the matter of thinning out our every-growing accumulation of clutter — I mean treasures — by mentioning the Swedish Death Cleaning method.

My voice is soft and calming and the giant box of construction-grade trash bags is hidden behind my back. I explain that the idea is to remove the burden of decluttering so after you’ve moved on (and I don’t mean to a store-n-lock), only the essentials have been left behind for your loved ones.

He says that’s fine for people who are Swedish, but he’s not Swedish.

I say I’m not Swedish either, but Swedish or non-Swedish, we all face death and then our kids will face our collections of clutter.