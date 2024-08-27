The party’s over for this columnist but life goes on from here

Recently, I sent a note to editors and friends saying I was stepping aside from column writing and pursuing other interests. Then the thought occurred to me that I should share my thoughts one more time.

Why am I leaving? Mostly because what’s happening in Washington, D.C., makes no sense to me.

Let’s start with President Donald Trump’s pardons of the Jan. 6 rioters from four years ago. It was a dark day in American history, and I cannot forget what happened that day, or Trump’s role. It was not, as some supporters suggest, a “patriotic” event by honorable people.

But Trump won the election, fair and square, and he is our president for the next four years. It doesn’t mean I am obligated to write about it.

So now let’s look at just a few of his outlandish statements and actions. I do not understand why he wants Canada to be the 51st state or what there is to gain by imposing steep tariffs on our trading partners. I’m confused about his idea to turn war-torn Gaza into a resort paradise.

There are some positives, too. I’m all for deporting illegal immigrants who are violent criminals, if that’s who we are detaining. And as much as people complain about Elon Musk, I’m all for getting rid of waste, fraud and abuse in government, if that’s what’s happening. Trump is correct when he says that government has not worked as it should for a very long time.

Unfortunately, Musk and his band of cost cutters are nibbling around the edges. We’d still be trillions of dollars in the hole if you eliminated the Department of Education, spent zero dollars on the military and got rid of the FBI. We won’t make headway on the $36 trillion deficit unless rules change on “entitlements” such as Social Security and Medicare.