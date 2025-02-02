The story of food additives and banning of Red Dye No. 3

You may have heard in the news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will no longer allow the use of FD&C Red Dye No. 3 in food or ingested drugs.

Consumers are voicing questions about food additives and food additive safety. Additionally, information on social media often fuels confusion, fear and misconceptions. To make informed decisions, it is important to understand what food additives are, how they are evaluated for safety and how regulatory decisions are made about what additives are allowed in food.

The FDA defines a food additive as any substance that directly or indirectly affects the characteristics of food unless it has been excluded as an additive by regulations. Additives have been used for thousands of years; ancient Egyptians added natural colorants to candy, while the Greeks used sulfur to preserve wine and spices to enhance food flavor. The FDA notes that naturally occurring color additives like paprika, turmeric and saffron have long been used in food, cosmetics, and medicine. Salt, sugar, vinegar, and alcohol are all additives that have historically been used as preservatives.

Today, food additives can improve the appearance, flavor, color and texture; stabilize and thicken food products; and prevent spoilage or pathogen growth. Some additives, such as vitamins and minerals, are incorporated into products like milk, cereals and grains to improve nutrition and address deficiencies. Additives can be synthetic or natural, and there are many organic options.

You may be asking: If food additives have so many positive attributes, why was Red Dye No. 3 banned? Also known as erythrosine, this synthetic dye provides a cherry-red color to food, drinks and medications. On Jan. 15, the FDA revoked its use based on the Delaney Clause, enacted in 1960 as part of the Color Additives Amendment, which prohibits the use of any additive that has been shown to cause cancer in humans or animals. This law was created after many children a decade earlier had fallen ill after eating candy containing Orange Dye No. 1.