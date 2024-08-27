Sections
The ScoopFebruary 2, 2025

PHOTOS: The Year of the S-s-s-s-snake

Millions across the globe celebrate Lunar New Year

Andy Wong/Associated Press
A boy jumps to touch red lanterns hung on trees at the Ditan Park ahead of Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A boy jumps to touch red lanterns hung on trees at the Ditan Park ahead of Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)Aaron Favila/Associated Press
Actor Lana Wong Wai Lin, left, and other worshipers hold toy snakes at Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Actor Lana Wong Wai Lin, left, and other worshipers hold toy snakes at Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)Chan Long Hei/Associated Press
A man holds up joss sticks he just lit during the celebration of the Lunar New Year of the Snake at Hok Lay Kiong Temple in Bekasi, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
A man holds up joss sticks he just lit during the celebration of the Lunar New Year of the Snake at Hok Lay Kiong Temple in Bekasi, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)Dita Alangkara/Associated Press
Cambodian ethnic Chinese people perform a dragon dance on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in front of Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, ahead of the Lunar New Year. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Cambodian ethnic Chinese people perform a dragon dance on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in front of Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, ahead of the Lunar New Year. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)Heng Sinith/Associated Press
A youth in a mask takes part in Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A youth in a mask takes part in Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)Juan Karita/Associated Press
Andy Wong/Associated Press
Worshipers burn incense at Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Worshipers burn incense at Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)Chan Long Hei/Associated Press

Lunar New Year celebrations last as long as 16 days, but only the first seven days — Wednesday through Feb. 4 — are considered a public holiday.

Lunar New Year 2025 fell on Wednesday and celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 12.

Snake, the sixth animal in the Chinese zodiac, is a cautious, introverted observer, cool and mysterious in behavior owing to their suspicious and insecure nature, yet their armor conceals abundant sensitivity, wisdom and passion that will surely surprise their few confidants.

Information from Chinesenewyear.net.

