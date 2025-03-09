90th birthday: Tom Ellis

Tom McLean Ellis, of Clarkston, will be honored for his 90th birthday with a celebration from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the Lewiston Eagles Lodge No. 631, 1310 Main St.

He was born March 6, 1935, in Clarkston to Walter and Olive (McLean) Ellis.

While he was growing up, he could be found at the roller skating hangout. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, basketball and football.

While attending high school, he began working in the mailroom (distribution center) of the Lewiston Tribune. In 1956, he became a press operator, and worked at that job at the Tribune for many years, retiring in 1993.

He has lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley all his life.