The ScoopJanuary 26, 2025

Top Ten

story image illustation

Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 18 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)

2. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

3. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

4. “The God of the Woods: A Novel” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

5. “Beautiful Ugly: A Novel” by Alice Feeney (Flatiron)

6. “The Big Empty (An Elvis Cole and Joe Pike Novel)” by Robert Crais (Putnam)

7. “Never Say Never: A Novel” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. “The Wedding People: A Novel” by Alison Espach (Holt)

9. “Holmes Is Missing: Patterson’s Most-Requested Sequel Ever” by James Patterson and Brian Sitts (Little, Brown)

10. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “You Deserve to Be Rich: Master the Inner Game of Wealth and Claim Your Future” by Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings (Crown Currency)

3. “The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom” by Shari Franke (Gallery)

4. “It Begins with You: The 9 Hard Truths About Love That Will Change Your Life” by Jillian Turecki (HarperOne)

5. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

6. “Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman” by Brooke Shields (Flatiron)

7. “The JFK Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Kennedy — and Why It Failed” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)

8. “All the President’s Money: Investigating the Secret Foreign Schemes That Made the Biden Family Rich” by James Comer (Broadside)

9. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)

10. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition): Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

2. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

3. “Track Her Down” by Melinda Leigh, narrated by Christina Traister

4. “Parable of the Sower” by Octavia E. Butler, narrated by Lynne Thigpen

5. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins

6. “Beautiful Ugly” by Alice Feeney, narrated by Richard Armitage and Tuppence Middleton

7. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

8. “The Grandmother” by Jane E. James, performed by Anna Cordell and Max Dinnen

9. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser

10. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author

2. “Inner Excellence” by Jim Murphy, narrated by the author

3. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke, narrated by the author

4. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

5. “The Frontiersmen” by Allan W. Eckert, narrated by Kevin Foley

6. “Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old” by Brooke Shields and Rachel Bertsche, contributor; narrated by Brooke Shields

7. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

8. “You Deserve to Be Rich” Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, narrated by the authors

9. “Hack your Body, Heal your Mind” by BBC Studios, narrated by Kimberley Wilson

10. “It Begins with You” by Jillian Turecki, narrated by the author

Music

Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.

TOP TEN

1. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

2. “DTMF,” Bad Bunny

3. “Baile Inolvidable,” Bad Bunny

4. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

5. “Apt.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars

6. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

7. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish

8. “Nuevayol,” Bad Bunny

9. “Lose Control,” Teddy Swims

10. “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams

COUNTRY

1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

2. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

3. “Love Somebody,” Morgan Wallen

4. “Smile,” Morgan Wallen

5. “High Road,” Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph

6. “I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll

7. “Wind Up Missin’ You,” Tucker Wetmore

8. “Liar,” Jelly Roll

9. “Lies Lies Lies,” Morgan Wallen

10. “I Never Lie,” Zach Top

ITUNES TOP TEN

Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to music.apple.com.

1. “DTMF,” Bad Bunn6y

2. “Baile Inolvidable,” Bad Bunny

3. “30 For 30,” SZA and Kendrick Lamar

4. “Nuevayol,” Bad Bunny

5. “Luther,” Bad Bunny

6. “Voy A Llevarte Pa Pr,” Bad Bunny

7. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

8. “Veldá,” Bad Bunny, Omar Courtz and Dei V

9. “Smile,” Morgan Wallen

10. “Eoo,” Bad Bunny

SPOTIFY TOP TEN

Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 16 according to spotifycharts.com.

1. “DTMF,” Bad Bunny

2. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

3. “Apt.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars

4. “Baile Inolvidable,” Bad Bunny

5. “Nuevayol,” Bad Bunny

6. “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams

7. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish

8. “Voy A Llevarte Pa Pr,” Bad Bunny

9. “Veldá,” Bad Bunny, Omar Courtz and Dei V

10. “Eoo,” Bad Bunny

