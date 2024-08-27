Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 25 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

4. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

5. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)

6. “The God of the Woods: A Novel” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

7. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

8. “The Wedding People: A Novel” by Alison Espach (Holt)

9. “Beautiful Ugly: A Novel” by Alice Feeney (Flatiron)

10. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

4. “The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom” by Shari Franke (Gallery)

5. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)

6. “Essential: How Distributed Teams, Generative AI, and Global Shifts Are Creating a New Human-Powered Leadership” by Christie Smith and Kelly Monahan (Wiley)

7. “Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause” by Naomi Watts (Crown)

8. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

9. “There’s Treasure Inside” by Jon Collins-Black (Treasure)

10. “The JFK Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Kennedy — and Why It Failed” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler

2. “Phantom” by H.D. Carlton, narrated by Summer Morton and Stephen Dexter

3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

4. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

5. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

6. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins

7. “Iron Flame” (Part 2 of 2, Dramatized Adaptation), by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Laura C. Harris, Khaya Fraites, Taylor Coan, K’Lai Rivera, Robb Moreira, Torian Brackett, Gabriel Michael, Marni Penning, Megan Poppy, LaMont Ridgell, Danny Gavigan and full cast

8. “Fourth Wing” (Part 1 of 2, Dramatized Adaptation), by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by full cast, Scott McCormick, Troy Allan, Jessica Lauren Ball, Khaya Fraites, Gabriel Michael, Torian Brackett, Taylor Coan, LaMont Ridgell, Robb Moreira, Laura C. Harris and David Cui Cui

9. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser

10. “Iron Flame” (Part 1 of 2, Dramatized Adaptation), by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by full cast, Gabriel Michael, Torian Brackett, LaMont Ridgell, Taylor Coan, Jessica Lauren Ball, Chris Davenport, Henry W. Kramer, Danny Gavigan, Robb Moreira, Khaya Fraites and Amanda Forstrom

NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author

2. “Inner Excellence” by Jim Murphy, narrated by the author

3. “How We Learn to Be Brave” by Mariann Edgar Budde, narrated by the author

4. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

5. “Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old” by Brooke Shields and Rachel Bertsche, contributor; narrated by Brooke Shields

6. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke, narrated by the author

7. “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance, narrated by the author

8. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

9. “C.S. Lewis Essential Audio Library” by C.S. Lewis, narrated by Julian Rhind-Tutt, Joss Ackland, James Simmons and Douglas Gresham

10. “Sound Therapy: Emotional Stability (285.5 Hz)” by Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton