Books
Best-selling books of the week ending March 8 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Far from Home: A Novel” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. “Broken Country: A Novel” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Blood Moon: A Novel” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)
5. “The Ragpicker King” by Cassandra Clare (Del Rey)
6. “Battle Mountain” by C.J. Box (Putnam)
7. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)
8. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
9. “The Nightingale (Deluxe Edition)” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
10. “The Wedding People: A Novel” by Alison Espach (Holt)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)
2. “Super-Italian: More Than 110 Indulgent Recipes Using Italy’s Healthiest Foods” by Giada De Laurentiis (Rodale)
3. “There’s Always Room at the Table: Farmhouse Recipes from My Family to Yours” by Kaleb Wyse (Harvest)
4. “The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom” by Shari Franke (Gallery)
5. “The Tears of Things: Prophetic Wisdom for an Age of Outrage” by Richard Rohr (Convergent)
6. “When God Speaks: Thrive in Uncertain Times and Gain Confidence for Your Future” by Joshua Giles (Chosen)
7. “Do This Before Bed: Simple 5-Minute Practices That Will Change Your Life” by Oliver Nino (Hay House)
8. “Lululemon and the Future of Technical Apparel” by Chip Wilson (Time Is Tight)
9. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)
10. “The 5 Types of Wealth: A Transformative Guide to Design Your Dream Life” by Sahil Bloom (Ballantine)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “The Primal Hunter 11” by Zogarth, narrated by Travis Baldree
2. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini
3. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler
4. “The Commuter” by James Patterson and Aaron Tracy, performed by Lizzy Caplan, Richard Schiff, Thomas Lennon, James Urbaniak, Sarah Steele, Terrence Terrell, Nicolas Dromard, Wolf Williams and full cast
5. “You Killed Me First” by John Marrs, narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden, Moira Quirk, Clare Corbett, Deepa Samuel, Fajer Al-Kaisi, Steve West, Gail Shalan and Rachael Beresford
6. “The Ratcatcher” by Anthony Khaseria, performed by full cast
7. “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Elizabeth Evans
8. “Queen of Shadows” by Sarah J. Maas, performed by Elizabeth Evans
9. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
10. “Wild Side” by Elsie Silver, narrated by Jason Clarke and Samantha Brentmoor
NONFICTION
1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author
2. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke, narrated by the author
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
4. “Brown Noise” by Audible Sleep, narrated by Audible Sleep
5. “Sound Therapy: Physical Endurance,” (285.9 Hz) by Audio Up INC. and Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton
6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
7. “I’ll Have What She’s Having” by Chelsea Handler, narrated by the author
8. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author
9. “Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen” by Teigen, narrated by Teigen
10. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond, narrated by Dion Graham
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
2. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
3. “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
4. “TV Off,” Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay
5. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
6. “Apt.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars
7. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish
8. “Pink Pony Club,” Chappell Roan
9. “Lose Control,” Teddy Swims
10. “Nokia,” Drake
COUNTRY
1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
2. “Love Somebody,” Morgan Wallen
3. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
4. “I’m The Problem,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Liar,” Jelly Roll
6. “High Road,” Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph
7. “I Never Lie,” Zach Top
8. “I’m Gonna Love You,” Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood
9. “Indigo,” Sam Barber and Avery Anna
10. “Smile,” Morgan Wallen
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Nokia,” Drake
2. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
3. “30 For 30,” SZA and Kendrick Lamar
4. “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
5. “Die with A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
6. “TV Off,” Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay
7. “Somebody Loves Me,” PartyNextDoor and Drake
8. “Anxiety,” Doechii
9. “I’m The Problem.” Morgan Wallen
10. “Die Trying,” PartyNextDoor, Drake and Yebba
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending March 6 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
2. “Apt.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars
3. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
4. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish
5. “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
6. “DTMF,” Bad Bunny
7. “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams
8. “All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
9. “Baile Inolvidable,” Bad Bunny
10. “Who,” Jimin