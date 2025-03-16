Books

Best-selling books of the week ending March 8 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Far from Home: A Novel” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. “Broken Country: A Novel” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Blood Moon: A Novel” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

5. “The Ragpicker King” by Cassandra Clare (Del Rey)

6. “Battle Mountain” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

7. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

8. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “The Nightingale (Deluxe Edition)” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

10. “The Wedding People: A Novel” by Alison Espach (Holt)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Super-Italian: More Than 110 Indulgent Recipes Using Italy’s Healthiest Foods” by Giada De Laurentiis (Rodale)

3. “There’s Always Room at the Table: Farmhouse Recipes from My Family to Yours” by Kaleb Wyse (Harvest)

4. “The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom” by Shari Franke (Gallery)

5. “The Tears of Things: Prophetic Wisdom for an Age of Outrage” by Richard Rohr (Convergent)

6. “When God Speaks: Thrive in Uncertain Times and Gain Confidence for Your Future” by Joshua Giles (Chosen)

7. “Do This Before Bed: Simple 5-Minute Practices That Will Change Your Life” by Oliver Nino (Hay House)

8. “Lululemon and the Future of Technical Apparel” by Chip Wilson (Time Is Tight)

9. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

10. “The 5 Types of Wealth: A Transformative Guide to Design Your Dream Life” by Sahil Bloom (Ballantine)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “The Primal Hunter 11” by Zogarth, narrated by Travis Baldree

2. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

3. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler

4. “The Commuter” by James Patterson and Aaron Tracy, performed by Lizzy Caplan, Richard Schiff, Thomas Lennon, James Urbaniak, Sarah Steele, Terrence Terrell, Nicolas Dromard, Wolf Williams and full cast

5. “You Killed Me First” by John Marrs, narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden, Moira Quirk, Clare Corbett, Deepa Samuel, Fajer Al-Kaisi, Steve West, Gail Shalan and Rachael Beresford

6. “The Ratcatcher” by Anthony Khaseria, performed by full cast

7. “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Elizabeth Evans

8. “Queen of Shadows” by Sarah J. Maas, performed by Elizabeth Evans

9. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

10. “Wild Side” by Elsie Silver, narrated by Jason Clarke and Samantha Brentmoor

NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author

2. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke, narrated by the author

3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

4. “Brown Noise” by Audible Sleep, narrated by Audible Sleep

5. “Sound Therapy: Physical Endurance,” (285.9 Hz) by Audio Up INC. and Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton

6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author

7. “I’ll Have What She’s Having” by Chelsea Handler, narrated by the author

8. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

9. “Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen” by Teigen, narrated by Teigen

10. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond, narrated by Dion Graham