Use discretion when handling tough questions about the past

Q. My breakup with my ex was messy, and I stayed away from dating for a couple of years. However, I’ve recently signed up on a dating app and I’ve started to date again.

Unfortunately, the first question everyone wants to know is why did I break up with my ex. I don’t want to talk about it. He was abusive and almost killed me and he is now in prison. If I say I don’t want to talk about it, it looks like I’m trying to hide something. If I tell them why we broke up, then I’m the crazy one who got involved with him and I never hear from them again. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. This is a really good question. I am not a proponent of dwelling on the past, but I can understand why someone you are dating might want to know what happened in your last relationship. However, telling the same story over and over can make you feel like a broken record.

I know I did, and I decided to subscribe to my own Rules of Good Ex-Etiquette. Rule No. 8 — “Be honest and straightforward” — prompted me to tell the new people I was meeting that I would prefer to talk about what we both aspire to now rather than discuss the negatives of a past relationship. I explained I had no trouble discussing the past and if we eventually decided to date on a regular basis, I would be glad to tell him my life story. But for now, my plan is that I just got finished with writing a book and have been sitting a lot so I would like to spend as much time as possible outside and moving.

That brought us to a conversation of what we liked to do — hiking, traveling, going to a concert and dancing, or maybe just watching a movie from home. That tactic seemed to work, and as a result, we found ourselves planning new things to do together. It made for more interesting conversation than what went wrong in our last relationships, and we got a glimpse of who we are now, not who we were then.