UNIONTOWN — A sign outside the Uniontown General Store & Cafe brags the business has the best prices in town.
A quick glance down the town’s main street is all it takes to confirm that claim is true. The business is the only one of its kind in this rural Palouse farming town of about 400 people.
As the name suggests, the business carries basics such as milk, eggs, toilet paper, cereal, cleaning supplies and canned goods along with freshly prepared dishes such as hot dogs and submarine sandwiches.
Customers can eat in a small sitting area or take food to go.
“This area needed something,” said Eric “Preston” Montgomery, the business owner, who became interested in the space after spotting a for-rent sign. “It was a nice, awesome building, just empty.”
The Uniontown General Store & Cafe is at 111 Montgomery St., the name of U.S. Highway 95 in Uniontown, in the Jacobs Building that once housed Sage Baking Company and a series of other restaurants.
Montgomery decided what to do with the space using information gathered in a survey by Uniontown Community Development Association, the not-for-profit group that owns the building and is giving him a break on rent.
The survey responses indicated people wanted a place that maintained consistent hours where they could grab something to eat and buy at least some groceries, Montgomery said.
Since opening in May, the volume of sales has increased each week with the business serving a variety of roles in the community such as being a destination for children on walks and bicycle rides, he said.
“The candy is flying out the door like crazy,” Montgomery said.
The business in Uniontown is an expansion for Montgomery. He opened and owns what is now Mad Hatter Tea Shop in Lewiston in 2019. It is located at Newberry Square at 800 Main St., Suite 2, and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
If Eric “Preston” Montgomery were a circus performer, he probably would walk the tightrope and not be concerned if there was a net beneath him.
Without any business courses and a short-lived lawn care business as his only entrepreneurial experience, Montgomery has opened Tenacious P’s Teas and Commodities at Morgans’ Alley in downtown Lewiston.
He hopes that selling upscale tea is an untapped niche in north central Idaho’s shopping hub, even though he is debuting at a time when retailers with a lot more knowledge than him are caving to pressure from internet sales.
So far Montgomery’s instincts have served him well enough that he’s cautiously optimistic about the store’s future.
“Right now, it’s barely paying the bills, but at least I’m paying the bills,” he said.
What’s as important is that he’s shaping his own destiny after a string of jobs that ended, leading him to conclude being his own boss wasn’t any more risky than working for someone else.
“I just want to be happy,” said Montgomery, 45. “It’s been a fleeting thing most of my life, and now I’m ready.”
He started early this year ordering as much tea in bulk as he could afford from an online merchant. He relied on what he learned when he lived in Seattle in the late 1990s and frequented a tea shop in the neighborhood surrounding the University of Washington.
His favorite was and still is Cinnamon Orange, one of his most popular offerings ($8 for 2 ounces).
“I like the cinnamon flavor of it. It’s very in your face,” he said.
That is joined by 40 other varieties. Several cater to those on low-carb diets such as Holiday Tea ($14 for 4 ounces). Raspberry and chocolate flavors make it sweet without honey or sugar.
Others are for connoisseurs. Golden Pu-Erh sells for $30 for 4 ounces. It originated hundreds of years ago when tea doubled as currency in trade between China and Mongolia.
The tea would be pressed into coins that had assigned values. By the time it reached its destination, it would have unexpectedly fermented. Over time, that quality came to be prized and rated by Mongolians like fine wine.
“It’s very earthy, but it has a lot of flavor notes that are pleasant,” Montgomery said.
At first, he sold his tea out of sealed bags. Then he shifted to jars that customers can open and smell. Typically if customers like the aroma of the dried fruits, oils, plant leaves and flower petals in a blend, they will enjoy the beverage they create steeped in hot water. He also offers samples each day to help customers with their buying decisions.
This all gives him an edge over online competitors. Smelling and tasting tea are experiences that lend themselves to social media.
Many people, but especially millennials, want material for Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook as much as products.
The approach has another purpose. His prices are roughly the same as internet outlets, but people are less likely to waste money on teas they might not drink.
He has supplemented his tea with accessories such as tea cups. Much of the original inventory was culled from what he accumulated at yard sales over the years.
And he is gradually finding regional artisans to build a small selection of gifts. Among them are honeys from Waller Apiary in Clarkston, soaps from Hells Canyon Soap & Candle in Lewiston, and soy candles from Country Cowboy Candles in Hayden.
The honeys pair well with tea, but are sought-after enough that customers stop by Tenacious P’s just to buy them.
And, he figures, the local bent to his merchandise will be a draw for the travelers visiting Clarkston on overnight cruise boats.
Montgomery’s also making adjustments guided by customer feedback. He’s in the market for a few small tables and chairs. Customers are relishing their time at Tenacious P’s so much that they are sitting on interior steps.
He likes that he’s the one that gets to make those choices and see how they work.
“I put the effort in, and I reap the benefits,” he said.
That flexibility, or possibility to profit, didn’t exist when he worked for others.
He was an assembler for 10 years. The managers of the plant stocked the refrigerator with free Little Debbie treats and Mountain Dew to fuel the crew.
He gained 40 pounds. When the jobs of the assemblers were automated, the two remaining positions that required less skill than assembling went to new hires, not Montgomery or his co-workers.
He retrained as a heating, air conditioning and ventilation special-ist, holding four positions in that field before his last one ended in December.
Montgomery was driving around reflecting on his future when he saw a space at Morgans’ Alley. The father of two young children, he was at a crossroads, facing the possibility of losing unemployment if he didn’t accept an $8-per-hour job that wouldn’t cover his expenses.
“(My business) almost came out of necessity,” he said.
The spot, he found, didn’t cost much. He picked what to do with it based on what he loves and virtually no market study.
He ordered the tea and chose the name riffing off the comedic rock duo, Tenacious D. One of its members, Jack Black, is someone Montgomery admires, partly for being middle-aged, a little stocky and extremely successful.
The name is working exactly as Montgomery intended. It draws people in off the street and he earns repeat customers by matching them with teas that align to their preferences.
“It’s almost like a revolution for me,” he said. “It’s a new lifestyle.”
