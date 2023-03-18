Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks at a campaign event Monday in Davenport, Iowa.

 Ron Johnson/Associated Press

NEW YORK — Donald Trump said he expects to be arrested Tuesday and called on supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president. There is no evidence, however, that prosecutors have made any formal outreach to him.

In a Saturday morning post on his social media platform, Trump said he expected to be taken into custody as the Manhattan district attorney eyes charges in the investigation. Trump would be the first former president ever to be charged with a crime.