Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents investigation; Justice Department yet to confirm

Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast on June 1 in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

MIAMI — Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment.