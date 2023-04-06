UI and women's basketball coach Jon Newlee agree to part ways

The University of Idaho and women’s basketball coach Jon Newlee mutually agreed to part ways, athletic director Terry Gawlik announced on Thursday.
Gawlik and Newlee didn't give a reason for his departure.
Newlee, 64, has been the head coach of the Vandals since 2008 and finished with the all-time mark in career wins with a 257-213 (.547) overall record across 15 years.
During his 15-year stint with Idaho, the Rialto, Calif., native racked up several individual achievements, including three trips to the NCAA tournament in 2013, '14 and '16.
Newlee was Big Sky coach of the year in 2019 and was the WAC coach of the year in 2009 and 2014.
Newlee led the Vandals to two regular-season championships, splitting them between the Big Sky and the WAC. He’s also led Idaho to three tournament championships, two in the WAC and one in the Big Sky.
He’s also taken the Vandals to two women's NIT tournaments, where Idaho reached the Elite 8 in 2019.
Off the court, Newlee’s teams have excelled in the classroom, most recently posting a 3.66 team-wide GPA in the fall of 2022. He’s coached over 76 All-Academic honorees, three CoSIDA Academic all-district selections and two CoSIDA Academic All-Americans. His 2017-18 team was sixth in the WBCA Academic Top 25.
A national search for the next Idaho women's basketball coach will begin immediately. Bowlsby Sports Advisors has been retained to assist with the search. All coach inquiries and recommendations on the position should be directed to Kyle Bowlsby at kyle@bowlsbysportsadvisors.com.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
