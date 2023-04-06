UI and women's basketball coach Jon Newlee agree to part ways

Idaho coach Jon Newlee yells out offensive plays during the fourth quarter of a Big Sky Conference game in February 2022 against Southern Utah at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

The University of Idaho and women’s basketball coach Jon Newlee mutually agreed to part ways, athletic director Terry Gawlik announced on Thursday.

Gawlik and Newlee didn't give a reason for his departure.