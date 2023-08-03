UPDATE AT 1:07 P.M.:
According to Salmon-Challis National Forest spokesperson Amy Baumer, there are at least two log and debris jams blocking the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. One is at Velvet Falls Rapid and one is just upstream of Velvet Falls.
Baumer said the agency confirmed that no rafters are trapped by the jams.
She said the jams will remain in place until they are washed away by naturally rising flows. Because the area is congressionally designated wilderness, the agency has no intention of trying to blast or otherwise intervene in an effort to flush the jams downstream. That means for the rest of the float season, rafters will likely have to launch from Indian Creek. Baumer said this time of year, roughly half of the raft parties elect to to launch from Indian Creek to avoid seasonally low flows farther upstream.
ORIGINAL STORY:
At least one log jam is blocking the top end of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River and requiring river runners to start their trips at Indian Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Salmon Challis National Forest.
The agency said the river is blocked near Velvet Falls downstream of the Boundary Creek Boat Launch and indicated there may be additional log jams elsewhere.
Dustin Aherin, owner of Idaho River Adventures, said a lightning storm that brought localized areas of heavy rainfall that caused multiple creeks to blow out swept across the area Wednesday afternoon.
“This is the exact same location almost to the day where the same thing happened last year that caused Ramshorn Creek to blow out and block the river,” he said.
Boundary Creek is reachable by road and is just outside of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area. Indian Creek is in the wilderness. People planning to launch there must use a backcountry air service to reach the site.
Aherin said he doesn’t believe anyone is trapped by the jams but also said he doubts they can be cleared this summer.
“In the upper end, there’s not enough flow to flush those logs out, they would just go down and get hung up again and there are multiple jams. It’s not just one to deal with.”
Aherin believes climate change is contributing to an increase in severe wildfires in the Middle Fork drainage and the fire scars they leave behind remain vulnerable to erosion and landslides for years.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.
