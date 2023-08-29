UPDATE AT 1:23 P.M.:
Power has been almost completely restored in Asotin County, according to Avista's online outage map.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 3:35 pm
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE AT 12:59 P.M.:
The Asotin County Courthouse is closing now and will remain closed for the rest of the day because of a power outage that is ongoing in Asotin.
Today is the first day of classes at Asotin School, and students and staff are continuing to go about their business without electricity.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE AT 10:49 A.M.:
After power was restored in Lewiston, another power outage occurred on the other side of the river in Asotin County at 10:30 a.m. today, affecting 1,187 customers. The cause of the outage is under investigation and is expected to be restored at 1:15 p.m., according to the Avista website. The outage is in the area south of Swallows Nest, including most of Asotin.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST:
Approximately 1,162 customers are without power in Lewiston after Avista reported a power outage at 9:53 a.m. today.
The cause of the power outage is because of equipment failure and is expected to be restored at 12:45 p.m., according to the Avista website.
The area of the power outage is in the area of 13th Avenue and 21st Street in Lewiston, Sunset Park, across Memorial Bridge into North Lewiston, Clearwater Paper, Lapwai Road and along U.S. Highway 95, according to the power outage map on the Avista website.
Traffic lights on 21st Street were reportedly out, according to the police scanner.
Crews are currently working on the outage.
