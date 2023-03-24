UPDATE AT 5:05 P.M.:
The Seattle woman who died in a wreck Friday morning was Betty Cerino. Her name was provided by Nez Perce County Coroner Josh Hall.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 5:58 pm
UPDATE AT 5:05 P.M.:
The Seattle woman who died in a wreck Friday morning was Betty Cerino. Her name was provided by Nez Perce County Coroner Josh Hall.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST:
WINCHESTER -- A 75-year-old Seattle woman died early Friday in a two-vehicle head-on collision on U.S. Highway 95 near Winchester.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, the Seattle woman was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on U.S. Highway 95 near milepost 289 about 4:29 a.m. Friday.
A 49-year-old man and his 48-year-old female passenger from Lewiston were traveling northbound in a Chevy Equinox. The preliminary investigation indicates the Camry appears to have crossed left of the centerline and the two vehicles collided head-on in the northbound lane.
The driver and passenger of the Equinox weren't wearing seat belts and were taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the news release.
Traffic on the highway was blocked for about three hours in both directions to allow emergency responders to assist those involved in the wreck and to clear the scene.
Next of kin have been notified. The accident remains under investigation by the state police.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.