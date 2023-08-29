UPDATE AT 7:59 P.M.:
OROFINO -- The Hospital Fire at Orofino is now fully surrounded by lines created by bulldozers but is considered 0% contained, according to an update this evening from the Idaho Department of Lands.
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 7:42 pm
UPDATE AT 7:59 P.M.:
OROFINO -- The Hospital Fire at Orofino is now fully surrounded by lines created by bulldozers but is considered 0% contained, according to an update this evening from the Idaho Department of Lands.
Dent Bridge Road has been reopened but the Wixson Heights neighborhood is still under an evacuation order. Homeowners in that area will be escorted into the neighborhood by local law enforcement at 7 a.m. Wednesday to see their property. Those seeking an escort are asked to call the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office at (208) 476-4521 and provide their contact information.
Precipitation has been helpful against the fire that started Tuesday afternoon, but "firefighters are waiting for the risk of lightning to subside before beginning mop up operations," according to the IDL update.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE AT 6:01 P.M.:
OROFINO -- People living in the Wixson Heights neighborhood of Orofino have been ordered by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate their homes because of the 30-acre Hospital Fire, according to a news release from the Idaho State Department of Lands.
Crews from Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, local first responders and surrounding districts are aggressively battling the fire from ground and air. Fire officials report that structures have been lost, although an exact count is not yet available.
Residents in need of lodging are encouraged to go to the old Orofino Junior High on Michigan Avenue. The Clearwater County fair barn is open to house animals. The Tabernacle Church at 1839 Michigan Ave. is also open for those being evacuated.
Anyone seeking more information about the evacuations may check the county Facebook page at facebook.com/clearwatercounty.org/.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
OROFINO -- Firefighters are battling a fast-moving blaze that started near Idaho State Hospital North about 3 p.m. today and has reportedly burned a number of structures in the town of Orofino.
Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz said the fire “started about an hour ago and is burning nonstop. It started at State Hospital North and ran right up over the hill toward Wixon Heights.”
Goetz said he does not know how many structures have been burned at this point. Firefighters were scrambling to get control of the fire. The Dent Bridge Road was closed, Goetz said.
A spokesperson at the Clearwater County Courthouse also said at least two houses on the outskirts of town had been burned and the fire was threatening the internet connection at the courthouse.
It is believed the Idaho State Department of Lands is on the scene.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.