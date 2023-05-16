Nez Perce County and the city of Lewiston are experiencing challenges with internet connectivity today that may make certain services temporarily unavailable, according to a joint social media post from the two municipal entities.
"We are making every effort to restore internet connectivity as swiftly as possible," according to the Facebook post. "Once the issue is resolved, we will promptly issue a notice to inform you of the restoration."
Voting is continuing as normal today in an election that will determine if the Avista Corp. franchise fee will rise from 1% to 3% for Avista customers in Lewiston's city limits -- with one small exception, said Nez Perce County Auditor Patty Weeks.
There are two electronic poll books on iPads at every voting precinct that sync into the county's main system to identify if anyone votes more than once in real time -- and those are not connected right now, she said.
As soon as internet is restored, the county will have access to that information again, much faster than the manual paper system previously used to identify such election irregularities, she said.
The outage won't have any affect on counting votes, she said. That work is completed with a DS 850 tabulator from Election Systems & Software, which is not connected to the internet, Weeks said.
